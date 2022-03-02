Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Increases By 234.2%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 234.2% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.0 days.

OTCMKTS NICFF remained flat at $$22.90 on Wednesday. Nichias has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

