Short Interest in Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Expands By 254,400.0%

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, an increase of 254,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MWWC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Marketing Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Marketing Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Marketing Worldwide are scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 30th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is a technology acquisition incubator. The firm intends to expand as an acquisition incubator, purchasing companies, and patents built by passionate visionaries. The company was founded by Michael Winzkowski and James C. Marvin in 1999 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.