Short Interest in Konami Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Expands By 260.0%

Konami Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KONMY remained flat at $27.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. Konami has a 52-week low of 23.26 and a 52-week high of 34.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Konami from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

