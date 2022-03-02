Short Interest in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Expands By 358.3%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 358.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FRON opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Frontier Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $146,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 171.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.