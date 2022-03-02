Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Expands By 3,466.7%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 3,466.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FNY stock opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.