Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Expands By 890.6%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 890.6% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ELEZY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endesa from €22.50 ($25.28) to €22.60 ($25.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Endesa from €21.00 ($23.60) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of ELEZY traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00. Endesa has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Endesa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.