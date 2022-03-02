Short Interest in Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Declines By 80.0%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY remained flat at $$36.71 during trading on Wednesday. Dino Polska has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69.

About Dino Polska (Get Rating)

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

