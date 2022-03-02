Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Expands By 311.8%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, an increase of 311.8% from the January 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,552.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMSQF remained flat at $$15.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Computershare has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.68.
