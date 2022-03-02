Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Expands By 311.8%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, an increase of 311.8% from the January 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,552.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMSQF remained flat at $$15.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Computershare has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Get Computershare alerts:

About Computershare (Get Rating)

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.