Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Declines By 83.3%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BWLLY remained flat at $$5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

