Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Expands By 2,850.0%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS BOALY opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Boral has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 45.51%.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

