Short Interest in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Decreases By 100.0%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 371,650.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

ALTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ALTM opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 3.38. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

