Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITRK. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($88.61) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($85.87) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.32).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,402 ($72.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.29. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,724 ($63.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($84.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,387.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,303.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.96) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

