Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €125.00 by Baader Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.85% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($237.08) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €165.50 ($185.96).

ETR:SAE traded down €7.70 ($8.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €78.20 ($87.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,567 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.07. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €86.35 ($97.02) and a one year high of €223.50 ($251.12). The business’s 50-day moving average is €104.80 and its 200-day moving average is €129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

