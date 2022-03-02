Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 9,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,423,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

SHLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

