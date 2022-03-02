Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 9,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,423,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.
SHLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.
About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.