Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.45. 1,082,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,868,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

