Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.0% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 103,631 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 235,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.54. 664,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,885,709. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34.

