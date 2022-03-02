Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 558 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded up $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.70. 8,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.51. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $231.35 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

