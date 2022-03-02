Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Sells £88,400 in Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) insider Derek Randall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.91), for a total value of £88,400 ($118,609.96).
LON:SFR traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 70 ($0.94). The company had a trading volume of 88,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73. The company has a market cap of £216.57 million and a P/E ratio of 12.36. Severfield plc has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.84 ($1.14).
