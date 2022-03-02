Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ:MCRB remained flat at $$7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,716. The company has a market cap of $678.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 274,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4,861.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 387,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.