Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Announces Earnings Results

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ:MCRB remained flat at $$7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,716. The company has a market cap of $678.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 274,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4,861.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 387,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.