SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in SEMrush by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,820 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in SEMrush by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,561,000 after acquiring an additional 66,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in SEMrush during the fourth quarter worth $14,837,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the fourth quarter worth $10,839,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

