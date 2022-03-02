Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $145,300.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $145,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $157,460.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $153,060.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $153,380.00.

OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $20.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 562,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,517. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $355.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26.

SMLR has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.