Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 251,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

