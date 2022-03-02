Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $7.66 Million Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 344,773 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.42% of Pretium Resources worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 565,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 47,378 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pretium Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 207,775 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Pretium Resources by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE:PVG opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

