Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $6.34 Million Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,431 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SiTime worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SiTime by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $620,631.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,509 shares of company stock worth $10,680,403. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.45. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 128.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.02. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.