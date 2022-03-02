Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 60.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

GWW opened at $466.37 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $375.49 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

