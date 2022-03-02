Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.62. The stock had a trading volume of 290,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

