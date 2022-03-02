Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,147,000 after buying an additional 82,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $487,440,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $378,606,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,459 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $252,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXPI stock traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.99. 80,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.05. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

