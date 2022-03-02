Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.6% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.16. 167,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,921. The firm has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.93 and a 200 day moving average of $228.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

