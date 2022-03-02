Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.07. 916,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,436,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $133.58 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

