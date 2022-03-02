Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.71. The stock had a trading volume of 106,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

