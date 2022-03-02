Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

PWR stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,826. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.79 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.