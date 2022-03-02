Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.28. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 114,595 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

