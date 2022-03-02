SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $221.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

SEA stock opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. SEA has a one year low of $111.50 and a one year high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.78 and its 200 day moving average is $263.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SEA by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,737 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

