SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Trading 8.2% Higher

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. 2,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 544,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 693,596 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

