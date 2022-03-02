Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.70, but opened at $64.30. Scientific Games shares last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 6,475 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.95.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

