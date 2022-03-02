Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $347,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 169.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 603.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $6,975,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

