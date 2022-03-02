Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 17,752 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

