Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 62,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 214,623 shares.The stock last traded at $48.05 and had previously closed at $45.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

