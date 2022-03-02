SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $365.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.23.
Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $316.69 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.36.
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after buying an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications (Get Rating)
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
