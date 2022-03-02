SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $365.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.23.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $316.69 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.36.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after buying an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

