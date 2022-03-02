Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $44,112.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $823,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.16%.

Saul Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.