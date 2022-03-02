Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 1,396,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.63. Samsara has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

