SAM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SAM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after acquiring an additional 91,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,821,000 after acquiring an additional 258,513 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. 126,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,355. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.18 and a 12 month high of $82.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

