SAM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 74,385 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.4% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,739,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.