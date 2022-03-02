Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.28

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($22.47) to €33.00 ($37.08) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.49) to €30.10 ($33.82) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

