salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37-7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.89. 12,492,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.54.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,259 shares of company stock worth $41,722,044 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

