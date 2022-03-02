salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.62-4.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.00-32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.80 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

CRM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 116.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day moving average is $258.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

