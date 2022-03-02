salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $247,951,000 after acquiring an additional 156,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $211.59. 402,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.