Salem Media Group (SALM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Salem Media Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SALM. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

