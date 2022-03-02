Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($157.30) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($153.93) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($170.79) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €125.00 ($140.45).

EPA SAF opened at €103.70 ($116.52) on Monday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($103.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €110.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €109.74.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

