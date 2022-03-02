Safestay (LON:SSTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 36152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The stock has a market cap of £9.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.02.

Get Safestay alerts:

Safestay Company Profile (LON:SSTY)

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.